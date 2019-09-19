BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for help tracking down the person who stabbed a man to death in the South End.
Two men were in a fight around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue when one of them ended up stabbed several times.
The wounded man in his 30’s was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died. His name has not been made public.
Police said the other man took off on a bike toward Harrison Avenue.
“There are a lot of cameras here and often there are a lot of folks, so anything that we can get to help us facilitate this investigation, we appreciate,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters.
“It is sad that a person lost his life today, but we have significantly less homicides at this point this year than we did last year and we are hopeful that we are going to get some information from some of you to help resolve this,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins.
This is the 31st homicide in Boston in 2019, compared to 37 at this time last year.
You must log in to post a comment.