BEDFORD (CBS) – A Tewksbury woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly used water to dilute morphine intended for sick and dying veterans so she could inject the leftover drugs. Kathleen Noftle was a nurse in the hospice unit at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford.
Noftle is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and one count of tampering with a consumer product.
Prosecutors said that on January 13-15, 2017, Noftle ingested morphine meant for veterans under her care. She allegedly mixed a portion of it with water from the sink and gave it to patients.
“The investigation revealed that, due to diluted morphine administered by Noftle, one veteran experienced increased difficulty breathing (dyspnea) and increased suffering in his final days,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Noftle previously resigned from her position as a nurse at a different hospital. Prosecutors said it was due to a failure to follow procedures when wasting narcotics on 60 occasions.
If convicted of both charges, Noftle could face a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.
Noftle was arraigned in Boston federal court on Wednesday. She agreed to participate in a mental health treatment program and will undergo random drug testing.
Prosecutors were not asking for Noftle to be detained during the tiral, so she will be released on Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.