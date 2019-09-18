  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burgers


BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and that means there are deals to be found on burgers. Here’s a look at the special offers from Boston-area restaurants:

Applebee’s: Bacon cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99.

Miller’s Ale House: Cheeseburger and fries for $5.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McDonald’s: Cheeseburger for 69 cents with coupon in app.

Mooyah: Free cheeseburger with purchase of fries and drink for rewards app members.

Ninety-Nine Restaurants: Cheeseburger for $5.99 with fries.

Red Robin: $5 cheeseburger and bottomless fries with beverage purchase.

Smashburger: Buy one Double Classic Smash, get the second free.

T.G.I. Friday’s: Cheeseburger and fries for $5.

Want that cheeseburger to come to you? CNET has a list of the best meat delivery and subscription services for National Cheeseburger Day.

 

Comments