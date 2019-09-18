



CONCORD (CBS) — Nine-year-old Nora Swaim has reason to be proud of herself. She and her two brothers were behind the hugely successful “Mighty Moose 5k Run” last September in Concord — a race they pulled together in just ten weeks.

“I was really glad we did it. It was super fun and went really well,” said Nora.

“It was amazing and we had an incredible contribution from friends and community,” her father Derek said. “The race day itself was just magical.”

Derek, along with some friends in town, quickly helped the kids get it off the ground.

The mission was to honor their mother Jenna Swaim, who died in 2018 after a battle with ovarian cancer. The race was their way to honor her by helping other moms.

“We felt we could make a big difference in women’s lives if we could help with prevention side,” said Derek.

The race raises money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The focus is all about early detection.

This year they are hoping for a big turnout once again. It’s a powerful focus and distraction for this family still grieving and trying to move forward.

“It’s been a great event for our family our friends our community its brought us around a positive thing we can do coming out of a terrible disease,” Derek said.

“I’m really happy we are doing it and hope we have even more people this year,” Nora added.

The race is Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Concord High School.