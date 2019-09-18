Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A ninth human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
A man in his 70s from Essex County has been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne virus.
As a result, EEE risk levels in Ipswich and Topsfield have been raised to high.
Risk levels have been raised to moderate in Beverly, Danvers Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport and Wenham.
There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.
Health officials urged the public to use bug spray, reduce exposed skin and stay indoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
