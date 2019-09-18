BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to Wednesday, there remained some chance that David Price might pitch again in 2019. But with the Red Sox nine games out of a wild-card spot with just 12 games to play, the decision was made to officially end Price’s season.
Price has been dealing with a cyst on his wrist throughout the latter half of the year, spending time on the Injured List before returning for a single two-inning start on Sept. 4. He was scratched from what would have been his second start after the IL trip, but manager Alex Cora said at the time that Price could return before season’s end.
On Wednesday, Cora said that Price’s next start will come in the 2020 season.
Cora on Price: ‘We’re going to shut him down.’ Team will ‘take care of’ the cyst and see if there’s anything else going on with the wrist. ‘We need this guy healthy and ready to go.’ Procedure to address the cyst is expected before end of season.
— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 18, 2019
Price, 34, made just 22 starts this season, posting a 7-5 record and 4.28 ERA. He is signed for three more seasons, at $32 million a year.
You must log in to post a comment.