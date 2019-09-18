BOSTON (CBS) — Before we move on to Week 3 of the NFL season, the Patriots are giving us a look at the sights and sounds of their blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. That includes Antonio Brown and Tom Brady celebrating their first touchdown together.

It didn’t take long for Brady to find Brown in his New England debut, hitting the receiver on his first pass of the game. Then, just before halftime, Brady found Brown in the end zone for a 20-yard score, with the receiver making a wonderful back-shoulder grab to give the Patriots a 13-0 lead.

The duo was pretty fired up after the strike, and shared some love with each other on the field.

“I love you, baby!” Brown shouts at Brady. “Great throw!”

Brady reciprocated the love on the bench.

“Way to go, baby,” he yelled to his new receiver.

Brown caught four of the eight passes that Brady sent his way in New England’s 43-0 blowout win.

And, seeing as it was a 43-0 blowout win, there are plenty of other highlights included on the clip that the Patriots tweeted out Wednesday morning.

"That's what we needed, boys." Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/HOc63t185a — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2019

Now that we’ve re-watched — and heard — those bone-crunching hits by the Patriots defense, we can move on to Week 3. Good luck, New York Jets.

Tune in to Patriots-Jets on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. After the game, switch over to TV38 for all the reaction and analysis — including Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE — on Patriots 5th Quarter!