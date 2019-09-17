BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of people in Massachusetts, including teenagers, are suffering from what is suspected to be “vaping-related” lung illness.
The Department of Public Health said it has received 38 preliminary reports of respiratory disease associated with vaping, though none is “probable or confirmed.”
“DPH is obtaining additional clinical information from providers reporting these suspect cases in order to determine if any of these reports meet the CDC case definitions of ‘probable’ or ‘confirmed’ cases,” the department said.
According to the Boston Globe, at least seven of the patients are teenagers who were treated at Boston Children’s Hospital.
The number of people sick more than tripled after officials ordered all doctors to report any possible cases of lung disease connected to vaping or e-cigarettes.
The CDC says there are 380 cases nationwide.
A new vaping-related death was reported in California overnight
President Donald Trump said last week his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.
