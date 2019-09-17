  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The Franklin Park Zoo has a wild new addition on display, but it’s no animal. The latest attraction is a 52,110-piece puzzle put together by Marshfield’s Jack Brait.

The 20-year-old is living with autism. It took him just 32 days to put together the puzzle.

The colorful wildlife puzzle measures 23 feet long and 7 feet high. It’s believed to be one of the largest in the world.

Jack Brait works on an enormous wildlife puzzle (Image credit: Franklin Park Zoo)

WBZ-TV interviewed Brait two years ago about his gift for solving giant jigsaw puzzles.

“My autism helps me put the pieces together because my mind looks at the image a lot and connects the pieces all together,” he said.

