In the video above, check out Phantom Gourmet’s picks for standout Italian eats in the region. Below, some of the top Italian restaurants in Cambridge, ranked by Hoodline.
CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Looking for a tasty Italian meal? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Giulia
Topping the list is Giulia. Located at 1682 Massachusetts Ave., the Italian spot is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 436 reviews on Yelp.
2. City Girl Café
Next up is Mid-Cambridge’s City Girl Café, situated at 204 Hampshire St. With 4.5 stars out of 426 reviews on Yelp, the Italian, breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. East Side Bar & Grille
East Cambridge’s East Side Bar & Grille, located at 561 Cambridge St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.
4. Basta Pasta Trattoria
Over in Riverside, check out Basta Pasta Trattoria, which has earned four stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 319 Western Ave.
5. The Village Kitchen
Finally, there’s The Village Kitchen, a West Cambridge favorite with 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews. Stop by 359 Huron Ave. to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.
