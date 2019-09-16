Comments
DIGHTON (CBS) – Those who have Venmo should “be aware there is a scam going around.” Dighton police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that scammers are trying to target users of the digital payment app though text messages.
The department said the scam involves a text telling the recipient that their Venmo account will be charged unless they log on to a website and decline it. Users are asked for their phone number, password, bank card number and other identifying financial information.
“The scam uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo App,” police said.
Police are reminding people not to enter their Venmo login anywhere besides the Venmo app or website. Anyone who thinks they have been scammed should contact their bank.
