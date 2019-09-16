Report: Isaiah Wynn Suffered Toe Injury In MiamiThe Patriots lost starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn late in the first quarter of Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins. They may be without Tom Brady's blind side protector for a bit.

AP: NFL To Meet Antonio Brown Accuser MondayThe NFL plans to meet Monday with a woman who says she was raped by New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Chase Winovich Records First Career Sack -- With Help From A ButterflyPatriots rookie Chase Winovich recorded his first career sack in Sunday's 43-0 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. As he explained after the game, the edge-rusher had a little help on the play from his late grandmother, in the form of a butterfly.

Antonio Brown Shares Special Moment With Father After Patriots DebutAntonio Brown made his Patriots debut on Sunday, and celebrated by spending some time with his family after New England's 43-0 romp over Miami.

Adam Vinatieri Reportedly Considering Retirement After Another Rough GameAfter missing five kicks in the first two weeks of the season, it may be the end of an era for Adam Vinatieri.