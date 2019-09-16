David Ortiz Opens Up About How His Life Has Changed Since Shooting In DominicanIt has been just over three months since David Ortiz was ambushed and shot in the Dominican Republic, which left the Red Sox legend fighting for his life. It has been a long road to recovery for Ortiz, but one that has taught him many life lessons along the way.

Adam Vinatieri Is Not RetiringAfter much speculation that Adam Vinatieri was ready to hang up his cleats, the 46-year-old will keep on kicking for the Indianapolis Colts.

Antonio Brown Accused Of Inappropriate Sexual Advance, Potentially Facing Fine For Dodging MediaAntonio Brown seemingly cannot go a single day without generating headlines for less than desirable reasons. Monday was no different.

Drew Brees Missing Six Weeks With Thumb Injury Will Have Impact On Tom Brady, All-Time Passing RecordsA side effect of the Brees injury though has little to do with the Saints or this season. It involves the active race taking place atop the all-time passing leaderboards between Brees and Tom Brady.

New 'Fenway Bowl' Game To Match Teams From ACC, AACAdd another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.