LOWELL (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a man in his 50s who was attacked in his Queen Street home on Monday.
Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Hoeup Honn, knows a woman who lives there and broke into the house. Honn allegedly attacked the man who lives on the first floor.
When the woman got home, she found the first floor tenant dead and was then allegedly held against her will and assaulted by the suspect.
“When Honn fell asleep the female victim fled the residence and eventually managed to use a neighbor’s phone to contact authorities,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday night.
Honn was arrested without incident. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated rape, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.
Friends and family lit incense in memory of the victim who was described as a kind gentleman.
“I can honestly say he was a good man, good father, more importantly he was a great grandfather,” said Sam Sok, a family friend. “This is sad because it’s taken a hit on the community.”
