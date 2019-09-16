



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn late in the first quarter of Sunday’s blowout win over the Dolphins. They may be without Tom Brady’s blind side protector for a bit.

Wynn left the field with a foot injury and was ruled out in the second half on Sunday, and now we’re learning it was a toe injury that sidelined the left tackle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The severity of the injury is not yet known, and Wynn will likely have an MRI on Monday, according to Rapoport. It could potentially be turf toe, which could keep Wynn out for a few weeks.

That is not good news for the New England offensive line. The Patriots lost starting center David Andrews during the preseason when he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, and starting right tackle Marcus Cannon missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Newcomer Korey Cunningham took over after Wynn left Sunday’s game, while fellow newcomer Marshall Newhouse — signed by the team early last week — got the start at right tackle. The Patriots only surrendered a pair of sacks to Miami on Sunday, but Brady’s protectors will be a big focus with some solid defenses coming up on the schedule.

Wynn missed all of his rookie season last year after tearing his ACL in the preseason. He looked good in Week 1, taking over for the departed Trent Brown at left tackle, as Brady was only sacked once by the Pittsburgh Steelers.