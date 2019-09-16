FARMINGTON, Maine (CBS/AP) — A propane explosion leveled a new building housing a nonprofit after crews arrived to investigate the smell of gas Monday morning, killing one firefighter and injuring at least six others, officials said.

The building had been evacuated after the smell of gas was detected, said Farmington Town Selectman Scott Landry. One firefighter was killed, and six others were taken to a hospital, he said.

Photos here show the explosion aftermath in Farmington @wgme 📸: Jacob Gage pic.twitter.com/a1lnzR9n2T — Katie Sampson (@KatieWGME) September 16, 2019

The building housing Leap Inc., which serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, was only a couple of weeks old, Landry said. A hole is all that is left.

“The new building is spread all over creation,” Landry said.

The blast around 8:30 a.m. was heard for miles around. Video shows debris raining down on homes and buildings in the neighborhood.

Kim Hilton, who works in the admissions department at the nearby University of Maine at Farmington, said there were scary moment when the blast occurred.

“It felt like someone hit our building with a vehicle,” she said.

Gov. Janet Mills said she is “closely monitoring the explosion.”

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured. I am grateful for the work of first responders who are at the scene and urge Maine people to avoid the area. (2/2) — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) September 16, 2019

“The State Fire Marshal’s Office will thoroughly investigate the cause and origin of this devastating explosion,” she tweeted.

Farmington is about 70 miles north of Portland.

