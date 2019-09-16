Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A suspect is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court in connection with the death of a woman in Tewksbury.
A woman was found dead at an apartment complex on Archstone Ave. on Sunday. Investigators were on scene into Monday morning.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced the scheduled arraignment, but did not release the name of the suspect or what they are charged with.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
