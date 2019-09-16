



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown seemingly cannot go a single day without generating headlines for less than desirable reasons. Monday was no different.

It began with a lengthy Sports Illustrated report on some of Brown’s alleged actions, and continued with a potential league fine coming his way.

While the near-5,000-word SI story did not include a tremendous amount of new information, it did include a new accusation from an unnamed woman who said that Brown approached her while nude and “holding a small hand towel over his genitals.” The woman was in Brown’s house after he had hired her to paint a mural, and she said Brown approached her on her second day of work.

“I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [genitals] and starts having a conversation with me,” the unnamed artist told SI.

Brown eventually paid her the agreed-upon rate of $1,000 per day of work, but she was not able to finish the work, and some of her work was left in Brown’s house without being returned.

The SI story also details some of the alleged domestic disputes involving Brown, as well as incidents of people hired to work for Brown who ended up not getting paid.

Also in the financial side of matters, Brown may be facing a fine from the NFL for a violation that involves none of the aforementioned accusations. This fine may come because Brown vacated the locker room before it opened to the media following his debut with the Patriots on Sunday in Miami. Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Monday that the league will look into the matter and consider whether a fine will be appropriate.

Btw, the league is looking into the skipping out on media responsibilities by Antonio Brown. By league rule, all players who play are suppose to make themselves available postgame. Brown did not. Fine could be forthcoming. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 16, 2019

Of course, the league will be considering other elements with Brown this week, as the league is reportedly prepared to interview both him and the woman who accused him of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed last week. If the league finds that the accusations contain enough credible information, then Brown is likely to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would ban him from participating in all Patriots team activities — notably, practices and games — until the matter is resolved.