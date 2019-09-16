BOSTON (CBS) – After missing five kicks in the first two weeks of the season, it may be the end of an era for Adam Vinatieri.
The former Patriots’ Super Bowl hero has struggled this year for the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 1, Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point. Then on Sunday, he missed two more extra points.
Following the Colts’ win, Vinatieri didn’t talk but told reporters he would see them on Monday. When members of the press responded that they weren’t scheduled to see him Monday, the 46-year-old said “Yeah, you will.”
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday night that Vinatieri is considering retiring, though the Colts “hope to persuade him to say.” A decision is expected on Monday.
Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leader in points. During his 10 years with New England, Vinatieri won three Super Bowls and notched game-winning kicks in two of them.
After leaving the Patriots in 2006, Vinatieri began a 14-year tenure with the Colts. The future Hall of Fame kicker won a fourth Super Bowl with Indianapolis.
