BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots did not wait long to integrate Antonio Brown into their offense. Brown was featured heavily during New England’s first offensive drive against the Miami Dolphins, catching all three passes that Tom Brady sent his way.
Brown started the Patriots’ first offensive drive on sideline, but was on field for the second play, lining up in the slot. Brady immediately went to his new receiver, hitting Brown for an 18-yard reception over the middle.
Brown lined up on the left side two plays later, hauling in a 10-yard reception on left sideline to move the chains again for New England. He caught another pass from Brady on the left sideline a few plays later, good for eight yards.
The Patriots ran the ball seven times on their opening drive and Brown was the only receiver Brady went to, with his three receptions going for 36 yards. Brown also drew a defensive holding penalty on Miami corner Xavien Howard in the end zone, setting up Sony Michel for a one-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.
The Patriots may have signed Brown just over a week ago, but it certainly looks like he’s fitting in based on New England’s first drive against the Dolphins.
