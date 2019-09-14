Benintendi's Sac Fly Lifts Red Sox Past Phillies 2-1Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

'I Want To Find Out Who Did This': David Ortiz Discusses Shooting, Recovery In Globe InterviewIn an interview with The Boston Globe, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz discussed the shooting that left him seriously wounded and how he started losing hope during his recovery.

Former Patriots Running Back Larry Garron DiesLarry Garron was a part of the original Boston Patriots from 1960 to 1968.

What To Watch For: Patriots-Dolphins Week 2Lost in the circus of the last week is that the Patriots actually have a real football game to play on Sunday. Well, kind of a real football game.

Edelman, Gordon Gush About Antonio Brown's Talent: 'Dude Is An Absolute Stud'Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon are pretty pumped to be adding a talent like Antonio Brown to the New England offense.