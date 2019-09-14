Comments
GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A missing kayaker was rescued after floating in four-foot seas in the Salem Channel for about three hours Saturday afternoon.
An empty unlabeled kayak was reported between Salem and Beverly just after 2 p.m. The kayaker’s wife reported him overdue a short time later.
Two Coast Guard crews and crews from the Salem and Beverly Harbormasters responded. After about an hour, the Beverly Harbormaster found the kayaker wearing a life jacket near House Island.
“A life jacket really saved this man’s life,” said Coast Guard Ensign Isabella Stoyka. “If his kayak was labeled, we may have found him sooner.”
