FOXBORO (CBS) — Former New England Patriots running back Larry Garron has passed away. He was 82 years old.
Garron was a part of the original Boston Patriots from 1960 to 1968.
“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a statement. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1. We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”
Garron finished his career with 2,981 rushing yards, which is ninth on the Patriots all-time rushing list.
He also holds the record for the longest run in team history with an 85-yard touchdown run vs.
Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961, according to the Patriots.
