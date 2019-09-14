Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) — One man died and two others were left with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Fall River Friday.
Police responded to JC’s Cafe on Bedford Street around 10:15 p.m. A 39-year-old Oak Bluffs man was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He passed away on Saturday morning.
A 37-year-old man from Fall River and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man were also taken to local hospitals. They are in stable condition.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
No other information is available at this time. The D.A. said “the investigation into the shooting homicide is extremely active.”
