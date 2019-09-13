ONE YEAR LATER:Complete Coverage Of The Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
NAHANT


NAHANT (CBS) – Three fishermen were rescued from a boat that was knocked over by a wave off the coast of Nahant Friday morning.

A lobsterman saw it happen around 8:30 a.m. and called for help. The fire department said waves were about ten feet high at the time.

All three fishermen were able to climb on top of the boat and stay there for about 20 minutes until they were rescued by the harbormaster and fire department.

No one was hurt.

The boat overturned off Nahant Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Police said the commercial boat was registered to Black Dog Divers out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

