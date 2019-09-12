BOSTON (CBS) – Our salute to summer continues into September.
This weekend we’ve got some exciting changes to get outside and celebrate both summer and fall seasons.
Hub On Wheels
Along Storrow Drive it’s usually packed with traffic but this weekend that will change and cars will be banished from the road. Only cyclists will be allowed through between 8am and 2pm.
Thousands of cyclists will fill the roadway as they take part in the 15th annual Hub on Wheels. Riders can choose between two routes, a 12 mile city loop and a 40 mile ride around the emerald necklace. They will both start and finish at City Hall Plaza.
Somerville Riverfest
In Somerville, Assembly Row will say bye to Summer in stunning fashion. Saturday they will host Riverfest between 2pm and 9pm. Several bands are in the lineup and you can enjoy a beer and wine garden.
There will also be a family cookout featuring a five dollar kids meal in addition to train rides, bounce houses and face painting. It will finish off with a sundown fireworks display over the Mystic River.
Drumlin Farm Fall Harvest
Finally a Fall harvest celebration at Drumlin Farm in Lincoln. Saturday they’ll have cooking demonstrations like how to make herb butter, plus tastings.
Kids will be able to get up close to the garden and some of the animals and insects on the farm. They will also host a scavenger hunt and kids crafts. the activities run from 10am to 4pm.
You must log in to post a comment.