Filed Under:New England Patriots, Ryan Mallett


SPRINGDALE, Ark. (CBS/AP) — Former New England Patriots backup quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Arkansas this week on a drunk driving charge.

Police in Springdale were called to a crash involving a car and a pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and say the pickup driver, later identified as Mallett, was drunk.

In the police report, an officer said Mallet had “blood shot watery eyes” and a “strong odor of intoxicants.”

Mallet told the officer he had one beer, but police say he failed the field sobriety test.

Ryan Mallett’sa mug shot after his arrest. (Photo credit: Springdale Police Department via KFSM-TV)

According to KFSM-TV, Mallet said in an Instagram post early Wednesday that he “made a mistake.” The post was later deleted.

Mallett spent two seasons at the University of Arkansas after transferring from Michigan following one season, then was a third-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Mallett spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Houston and Baltimore. He played in a total of 21 games, starting eight — six for the Texans and two for the Ravens. He had nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

