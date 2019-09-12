SPRINGDALE, Ark. (CBS/AP) — Former New England Patriots backup quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Arkansas this week on a drunk driving charge.
Police in Springdale were called to a crash involving a car and a pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and say the pickup driver, later identified as Mallett, was drunk.
In the police report, an officer said Mallet had “blood shot watery eyes” and a “strong odor of intoxicants.”
Mallet told the officer he had one beer, but police say he failed the field sobriety test.
According to KFSM-TV, Mallet said in an Instagram post early Wednesday that he “made a mistake.” The post was later deleted.
Mallett spent two seasons at the University of Arkansas after transferring from Michigan following one season, then was a third-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Mallett spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Houston and Baltimore. He played in a total of 21 games, starting eight — six for the Texans and two for the Ravens. He had nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.