BOSTON (CBS) – Some good news about mushrooms. A new study published in the International Journal of Cancer finds that the fungi may help prevent prostate cancer in men.
Researchers looked at more than 30,000 middle aged and elderly Japanese men who were followed for more than 13 years. They found that those who ate mushrooms once or twice a week had an 8-percent lower risk of prostate cancer and if they ate mushrooms three or more times a week, they had a 17-percent lower risk.
It’s unclear which type of mushrooms may be beneficial or why mushrooms may have a protective effect, but this study may lead to further studies to look more closely at the association.
