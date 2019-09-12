MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire say a man in the country illegally was arrested after he brandished a knife and threatened to stab a man and his dog.
Sarbelio Lorenzo-Zacarias was arrested and charged with felony level criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Officers were called to a home in Merrimack around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found Lorenzo-Zacarias had run off before they arrived.
Witnesses said Lorenzo-Zacarias threatened to stab another guest at the house. He also allegedly grabbed the homeowner’s dog, a Maltese mix named Niko, and held a knife to it.
Merrimack Police found Lorenzo-Zacarias hiding nearby and he was arrested.
An ICE agent helped officers determine that Lorenzo-Zacarias was not in the country legally.
Lorenzo-Zacarias is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
