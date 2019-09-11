



In the video above, WBZ’s Liam Martin took Jayven to Red Fox Escapes in Cambridge, to see if they could steal a diamond!

(MARE) – Javyen is an inquisitive boy of African-American and Hispanic descent. He loves board games and is always happy to play one, either with his friends or with an adult. Jayven also likes to be outside and his favorite outdoor activity is playing football, which he is currently doing with Pop Warner Football. Jayven likes playing football so much that when he grows up he would like to play for the NFL. Just in case he isn’t drafted though, he is also considering careers as a detective or as a piano teacher.

Jayven is currently doing well in middle school.

Legally freed for adoption, Jayven is looking for a loving and patient family of any constellation, with or without other children in the home. Jayven is very close with his younger brother and has expressed a desire to be a role-model for him. An ideal family for Jayven will be open to helping him maintain this relationship.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.