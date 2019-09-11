BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots continue to make changes to their offensive line.
On Wednesday, the team signed veteran tackle Marshall Newhouse, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
The Patriots are signing veteran OT Marshall Newhouse, per source. With Marcus Cannon nursing an injury, Newhouse adds depth along the offensive line.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2019
As Yates noted, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered a shoulder injury late in Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. Though that injury is not expected to keep Cannon out long-term, the team clearly sought to add a reinforcement for the time being.
Newhouse, 30, was a fifth-round pick in 2010 for the Packers, where he played for four seasons. He’s also been on the Bengals, Giants, Raiders, Bills, Panthers and most recently the Saints, who released him before the start of this season. He’s played in 114 games, starting 72 of them.
Football fans may remember him for his spectacular fumble on Monday Night Football two years ago.
With Isaiah Wynn starting on the left side, the right tackle spot figures to be filled in Cannon’s absence by either Newhouse or Korey Cunningham, who was acquired on Aug. 29.
