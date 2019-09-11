BOSTON (CBS) — After being released on Monday to make way for Antonio Brown, safety Obi Melifonwu is back on the Patriots. The 25-year-old cleared waivers on Tuesday and will join the New England practice squad, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.
Melifonwu, a Grafton native, was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2017 following a successful career at UConn. He signed with the Patriots last November after being released by Oakland and saw action in two games for New England, playing primarily on special teams. He was inactive for New England’s Week 1 win over the Steelers with an ankle injury.
Melifonwu is a gifted athlete, but couldn’t find a role in New England’s crowded safeties group. Now he’ll have a chance to keep practicing with the likes of Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon, while providing the Patriots with some added security in case of an injury to their starters.
