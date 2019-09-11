  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) –Bruce Cassidy will be behind the Bruins bench for the foreseeable future. Boston has signed their head coach to a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday morning.

Cassidy owns a 117-52-22 record in 191 career games with Boston, good for the fourth-best winning percentage (.670) in team history. Since taking over for Claude Julien during the 2017-18 campaign, Cassidy has led the Bruins to 256 points, the second-most points in the NHL over that span (Tampa Bay leads the way with 283 points).

Cassidy led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup Final appearance last season, just his second full season on the Boston bench. Boston went 49-24-9 (107 points) during the regular season and finished in second place in the Eastern Conference in 2018-19, ranking second in the NHL in wins (49), points (107), goal differential (plus-44) and power-play percentage (25.9).

The Bruins will hold a press conference with Cassidy and GM Don Sweeney at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

