BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ Patriots career is over, without the veteran receiver ever playing a down for New England.
The receiver was traded to the Jets on Tuesday, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2021.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news.
More Antonio Brown fallout: Patriots are trading WR Demaryius Thomas in the division to the NY Jets for a 2021 sixth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2019
As Schefter noted, the addition of Antonio Brown made the depth chart a bit crowded, leading to the removal of Thomas.
Erik Scalvino of Patriots.com noted that the trade with the Jets means that Belichick has now executed a trade with every other NFL franchise since taking the helm in New England.
Bill Belichick has now made at least one trade with every team in the NFL. The NYJ were the only ones with whom he hadn't dealt since taking over as #Patriots HC in 2000. https://t.co/gFc82EqBHW
— Erik Scalavino (@E_Scal) September 10, 2019
Thomas, 31, suffered a torn Achilles last December while playing for the Houston Texans. He rehabbed throughout training camp this summer after signing with the Patriots, and he ended up taking the field for the fourth and final preseason game. In that contest, he caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The Patriots released Thomas prior to the deadline to get the roster down to 53 players, but re-signed him days later, after putting rookie N’Keal Harry on IR.
PATRIOTS WR DEPTH CHART
–Antonio Brown
–Josh Gordon
–Julian Edelman
–Phillip Dorsett
–Jakobi Meyers
–Gunner Olszewski
–N’Keal Harry (IR)
In New York, Thomas joins a depth chart that includes Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, and Josh Bellamy.
You must log in to post a comment.