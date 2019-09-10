Patriots Trade Demaryius Thomas To Jets For Sixth-Round Draft PickDemaryius Thomas' Patriots career is over, without the veteran receiver ever playing a down for New England.

Film Study: How Patriots Can Attack Vulnerable Dolphins In Week 2Breaking down everything that went wrong for the Dolphins, in an effort to see what the Patriots might be able to exploit in Week 2.

'Time Will Tell If He Will Help Them' Inside The NFL Analyst Steve Smith On Antonio Brown Joining PatriotsInside The NFL analyst and former NFL receiver Steve Smith Sr. is taking a wait-and-see approach to Brown's time in New England.

Jon Gruden To Patriots: Good Luck With Antonio Brown"We wish him the best, but, uh, we gave it a shot. And now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. But I just can't deal with it anymore, really, sorry."

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Marquise Brown, Jamison Crowder Must-Adds After Week 1 PerformancesThe pair of wide receivers had big games in Week 1 and if they're still out there in your league, you want to grab them now.