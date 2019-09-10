Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has been named one of the top ten happiest states in the United States, according to a new survey.
Wallet Hub looked at factors including sleep, safety, work hours, income growth, exercise and the divorce rate.
Hawaii was named the happiest state. Utah was second and Minnesota was third. Massachusetts came in seventh.
New Hampshire was 22nd on the list and Rhode Island was 33rd.
The least happy state, according to the survey, was West Virginia.
