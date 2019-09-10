Jon Gruden To Patriots: Good Luck With Antonio Brown"We wish him the best, but, uh, we gave it a shot. And now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. But I just can't deal with it anymore, really, sorry."

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Marquise Brown, Jamison Crowder Must-Adds After Week 1 PerformancesThe pair of wide receivers had big games in Week 1 and if they're still out there in your league, you want to grab them now.

Bill Belichick Compares Media's Antonio Brown Questions To Randy Moss Acquisition In 2007The New England head coach was asked Tuesday morning exactly how this relationship can work. Belichick's answers were emphatic, and he even referred back to the controversial-at-the-time trade for Randy Moss back in 2007.

NFL Referee, Head Of Officiating Seemingly Didn't Know NFL Rules When Enforcing The Rules In New OrleansStop me if you've heard this one before, but an NFL officiating crew completely botched the enforcement of the rules in a nationally televised football game. Whoopsies.

Yankees End Boston's Three-Year Run Atop AL East, Win 5-0The Red Sox are still in playoff contention, but barely. They remained eight games behind the second wild-card spot.