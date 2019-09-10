Comments
GARDNER (CBS) – A train carrying 10 brand new cars went up in flames early Tuesday morning in Gardner.
Fire started on the automobile carrier just after midnight.
The fire was difficult to access because of where the train car was parked. There were steep embankments in the area.
Two aerial lines of water were used to fight the fire from above.
No one was hurt in the fire, which took until about 7 a.m. to knock down completely. Firefighters had to cut into the train car to put out the fire in the vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.