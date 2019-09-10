BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The estranged husband of the former Massachusetts Senate president is expected to plead guilty to sexual assault charges Tuesday.
Bryon Hefner is set to go to trial Wednesday on 10 charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness. He was indicted by a grand jury in March 2018 on the charges after allegedly assaulting three men from 2014 to 2016.
From side bar to short recess the pretrial hearing of Bryon Hefner lingers. He’s charged with several counts of A&B. His trial is set to begin tomorrow but now he may be changing his plea to guilty. Hefner is the estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg #wbz pic.twitter.com/0eNw7qbqC3
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) September 10, 2019
Hefner’s estranged husband, Stan Rosenberg, a Democrat, stepped down as Senate president and later resigned from the Senate after the allegations against Hefner surfaced.
Rosenberg announced in January that he and Hefner had separated.
