BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The estranged husband of the former Massachusetts Senate president is expected to plead guilty to sexual assault charges Tuesday.

Bryon Hefner is set to go to trial Wednesday on 10 charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness. He was indicted by a grand jury in March 2018 on the charges after allegedly assaulting three men from 2014 to 2016.

Hefner’s estranged husband, Stan Rosenberg, a Democrat, stepped down as Senate president and later resigned from the Senate after the allegations against Hefner surfaced.

Rosenberg announced in January that he and Hefner had separated.

