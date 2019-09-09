



BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots signed Antonio Brown over the weekend, another bizarre chapter in a bizarre week for the talented but volatile receiver. Many joked that Brown would somehow end up in New England when things started to fall apart rapidly in Oakland, and now that nightmare for the rest of the NFL is a reality.

If there is any franchise that can straighten Brown out, it’s the Patriots, right? Bill Belichick has had success with past reclamation projects, and Brown shouldn’t have anything to complain about with Tom Brady throwing him passes. Brady is one of the many leaders on the Patriots that can show Brown their handful of Super Bowl rings if he thinks about stepping out of line.

And to take that a step further, NBC’s Al Michaels said on Sunday night’s Patriots-Steelers broadcast that according to Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Brady has already welcomed Brown with open arms, offering to let him shack up at his place until he gets acclimated to New England.

Brady didn’t sound too happy that someone spilled the beans about his new roommate after Sunday night’s win over the Steelers, saying it was a private conversation with owner Robert Kraft. He reiterated that on Monday during his weekly interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, but said that he often opens his doors for teammates throughout the year.

“I think there are a lot of things said on TV. I didn’t say that to anyone publicly,” explained Brady. “Anyone is welcome to stay over my house. I’ve had a lot of people over during the season and offseason.”

If you’ve seen the listing for the Brady compound, you know that he has plenty of room for a teammate or 10. And it really isn’t unusual for one of them to snag a spot in one of his many guest rooms.

“Teammates are important to me,” said Brady. “That’s part of what makes football so special, the relationships you build with the guys you play with. This year is no different.”

Brown will report for work at Gillette Stadium on Monday, and he’ll likely make his Patriots debut next Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami. The Patriots gave him $9 million up front, so they clearly believe Brown will act accordingly, and focus on winning and not his personal accolades.

“Our coaches really set the tone for us and I’ve played with a lot of great teammates over the years who had their priorities focused on winning and the team,” said Brady. “That starts with coach and his commitment to winning. He never takes his foot off the gas pedal. We’ve learned to work hard, to prepare, and you can never take anything for granted.”