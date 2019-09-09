BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox have finally acknowledged the fact that they have fired their president of baseball operations. News trickled out that the team was parting ways with Dave Dombrowski late Sunday night/early Monday morning (right after the Patriots finished opening their 2019 season), but the Red Sox did not confirm the transaction until 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The move is reminiscent of the Boston Bruins firing longtime head coach Claude Julian during a Patriots Super Bowl parade. It seems like the other teams in town are trying to use New England’s obsession with the Patriots to brush their news under the rug. But Boston fans are pretty observant, and it’s clear what the respective teams were trying to do with the timing of their announcements.

Dombrowski was notified of the club’s decision by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and President & CEO Sam Kennedy, according to the team’s release.

“Four years ago, we were faced with a critical decision about the direction of the franchise,” Henry said in the release. “We were extraordinarily fortunate to be able to bring Dave in to lead baseball operations. With a World Series Championship and three consecutive American League East titles, he has cemented what was already a Hall of Fame career.”

“Dave and I enjoyed a tremendous partnership these past four seasons,” added Kennedy. “His baseball acumen and relentless pursuit of winning produced a season that will long be remembered by all of us.”

Dombrowski was hired by the team on Aug. 18, 2015, with the transaction being announced in the late innings of a game. The longtime baseball executive pulled off some big moves during his time with the team — signing David Price and J.D. Martinez to a big-money contracts, trading for Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel — that ultimately led to the team’s historic 2018 season and another World Series title. But with the Red Sox heading toward a playoff-less season, Dombrowski is gone less than a year after the glory of last October.

The Red Sox are now looking for their next baseball operations leader, with Assistant General Managers Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott holding down the fort until a new president of baseball ops. is found.