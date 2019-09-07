NANTUCKET (CBS) – As Hurricane Dorian passed just east of Nantucket, causing 50-mile-per-hour winds and high waves, it was moving more quickly than it did in the Bahamas – something to be thankful for.

“Most of the time, a Nor’easter for us lasts three or four days, so this is – 8 hours – this is nothing. We only have one tide cycle to worry about,” said one islander.

Most of the attention was focused on getting on or off the island amid ferry cancelations. On Friday, the Steamship Authority put a reservation hold on ferries traveling to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Reservations on the Nantucket route remain on hold for today and Sunday, September 7, 2019. Customers with a reservation during those time frames can keep their booking and will be able to travel should weather conditions permit, or they can cancel their reservation and rebook. — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) September 7, 2019

Some moved their departure up by a couple of hours, some opted to go to the beach and enjoy the waves, and others didn’t know what they were going to do – it was all up to the Steamship Authority, the regulatory body for ferry operations to and from the islands.

“I hope I get home,” said one woman, who had to work.

By noon, the slow ferry was making a trip to Hyannis. The Steamship Authority announced plans for the high-speed ferry to run Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, the Steamship Authority lifted its reservation hold for Martha’s Vineyard, but said it planned to keep the hold in place for Nantucket through Sunday.

Post Storm Dorian surf on South Shore of Nantucket. Be cautious of dangerous rip currents. #proceedwithcaution #ifindoubtstayout #safety1st pic.twitter.com/C1UGAIsgEQ — ACK Harbormaster (@ackharbormaster) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the Nantucket Harbormaster tweeted out video of high waves off the southern coast of Nantucket, warning beach-goers to be careful of dangerous rip currents.

Dorain is now headed to the Canadian Maritimes, where it is expected to hit Nova Scotia en route to Newfoundland as a windstorm.