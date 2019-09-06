BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots announced their 2019 team captains on Thursday, and there is a new name among the usual suspects. Linebacker Elandon Roberts has been named a captain for the first time in his four-year career.
It’s quite the honor for the 25-year-old Roberts. The 2016 sixth-round pick hasn’t put up big numbers during his time on the field, totaling 177 tackles and three sacks in 44 career games. But he has clearly made an impact in the locker room, earning captain honors for this season.
Here is the full list of New England’s 2019 team captains:
David Andrews
Tom Brady
Dont’a Hightower
Devin McCourty
Matthew Slater
Elandon Roberts
James White
Andrews is a captain for the third time in his career, even though the starting center won’t play this season due to blood clots in his lungs. But earning the title is a sign that Andrews will be around the team throughout the season, another voice to help Dante Scarnecchia coach up the O-line.
Brady is a captain for the 18th time in his Hall of Fame career, which this is the ninth time for both McCourty and Slater. Hightower is back in the mix for the third time in his career after not being a captain last season. This marks the second time that White will have a C on his jersey.
