By Sarah Wroblewski
BOSTON (CBS) – September is here. Summer vacations have come to an end and most kids are back in school.

But that doesn’t mean you have to close the book on summer fun.

Marshfield Lobster Fest

Lobster is a classic staple of a New England summer, and on Sunday there is a crustacian celebration in Marshfield.

The town is holding a lobster fest that will kick off at noon at Brant Rock. There will be a little something for everyone, including lobster, beer and other treats.

The event will also feature activities for kids, including a bounce house, bubble display, craft area and face painting.

Walpole Oktoberfest

For a taste of Europe, head to Oktoberfest in Walpole. The BSV will recreate one of the world’s most famous beer festivals this weekend.

The event, which will run both Saturday and Sunday, will have more than ten German beers on tap, including some of the originals served in Munich. They’ll also have kids’ games, music and archery.

Somerville Hip Hop Festival 

Get ready for a hip hop education in Somerville. Saturday, the city will host the 5th Annual Evolution of Hip Hop Festival. They’ll have rappers, singers, dancers and other artists.

