BOSTON (CBS) – According to researchers at the University of Arkansas, your sex and height may help determine whether you develop neck pain when using handheld electronic devices.
When you use a smartphone or tablet, you naturally flex your neck more than when you’re on a desktop computer or laptop.
To evaluate whether there are differences in posture between individuals, researchers took X-rays while 22 participants were using handheld devices in five different positions, like sitting up and fully reclined, and then calculated their neck and jaw angles.
They found that females and shorter individuals bend their necks differently than males and people who are taller which, they say, might help explain why more women experience neck and jaw pain than men.
