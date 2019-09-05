BOSTON (CBS) — David Price was slated to take the hill for the Red Sox on Friday when they welcome the Yankees to Fenway for a four-game set. That will not happen anymore.

Price has been scratched due to tightness in his wrist caused by a cyst, Boston manager Alex Cora announced on Thursday. The Boston lefty missed most of August with the injury, and received a shot into the cyst in hopes of breaking it up. He hinted that he may undergo minor surgery in the offseason to remove the cyst a few weeks ago, which seems more likely now that it’s flaring up again.

“He threw a bullpen yesterday and felt tight again,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park on Thursday. “As you guys know, he has a cyst, so it’s not like it got worse. He just feels tight. Honestly, I’m not going to throw David without a changeup or a cutter out there. He can throw fastballs in, fastballs away, but he’s not going to compete like that and I don’t want him to compete like that.

“We’ll wait,” added Cora. “Whenever he’s ready we’ll try again and he’ll go back out.”

Price has pitched just 4.2 innings over two outings since the start of August. He came off the Injured List last week and tossed just two innings against the Angels on Sept. 1, but said he was good to go after his 45-pitch outing.

Cora said they could probably get a few more innings out of Price if they sent him out on Friday, but that wouldn’t be the wise thing to do.

“For how bad we want to win, and we know David can go out and compete for two innings throwing fastballs, it doesn’t make sense to me,” said Cora. “I’m not going to put David’s health in jeopardy because we’re going to be selfish and push him for two innings.”

Price is 7-5 on the season with a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts. Cora did not say who would start in his place on Friday.