BOSTON (CBS) — Another Celtics player is dealing with an injury overseas. Marcus Smart is now considered day-to-day for Team USA with a left quad strain, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
Smart missed Team USA’s blowout win over Japan on Thursday morning with the injury, joining Boston teammate Jayson Tatum on Team USA’s injured list. Tatum will miss at least one more game after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday’s overtime win over Turkey. Tatum doesn’t think his injury is anything serious, but now that Smart has been added to the mix of walking wounded, it’s fair to say that Celtics fans are getting a little uneasy about Boston players taking part in the FIBA World Cup.
Smart’s injury is a little more concerning considering it’s the same leg as the calf strain that cost him a week of Team USA training camp last month. Thursday’s game was meaningless for Team USA, so maybe they were just being overly cautious with Smart, especially with elimination games tipping off next week.
Team USA trounced Japan 98-45 on Thursday, with Celtics guard Jaylen Brown leading the way with 20 points and seven rebounds while Kemba Walker added 15 points and eight assists.
