Marcus Smart Now Day-To-Day For Team USA With Quad StrainAnother Celtics player is dealing with an injury overseas. Marcus Smart is now considered day-to-day for Team USA with a left quad strain.

Breaking Down Best Moments From Patriots' Two NFL Films Super Bowl SpecialsHere are some of the best, most interesting, and most noteworthy parts that stood out in "Do Your Job Part III" and "America's Game: 2018 Patriots."

Join Our 2019 Pro Football Knockout Pool!It’s all about surviving to the next week! Come play our Knockout Pool for the chance to win $1,000! This is a national contest.

Eduardo Rodriguez Flirting With 20-Win SeasonEduardo Rodriguez has been the lone bright spot in the Boston starting rotation, and now has a shot at a 20-win season.

Hurley's Picks: Killing Every Team's Super Bowl Dreams Before The Madness Of Week 1Before we get into picks for Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, let's run through a quick explanation of what will prevent every team from winning the Super Bowl this year. I know that I'll be correct on 97 percent of them, which is more than I can ever say about my actual picks.