BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a long journey. Dorian has been in the news now for nearly two weeks. Plodding, inching its way through the Caribbean and then blowing up into a monster, category 5 hurricane in the northern Bahamas. It now appears to be almost “feeling” its way along the U.S. East Coast, the eye staying just offshore as its rain and wind batter the coastline.

Over the next 24 hours, it will continue to crawl northeastward, the eye playing games with the North Carolina coastline before it finally clears the U.S. mainland for good late Friday morning and starts its trek into the open Atlantic. That’s where we come in, the last stop before Dorian starts to slowly lose its tropical characteristics and accelerates towards Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and the great beyond.

Thankfully, Dorian’s path near New England is forecast to be well offshore, likely 150 miles or so from land. But, it will likely be just close enough to scrape southeastern New England with just a little taste of its fury for a short period of time early on Saturday.

TIMELINE:

Even though the center of Dorian was some 750 miles away from Boston as of Thursday afternoon, we were already seeing some high clouds filter in. This will continue through Thursday night and Friday.

By Friday midday and afternoon, clouds will gradually thicken and skies will become overcast from south to north.

Some scattered rain showers are possible along the South Coast late in the day, but most of the rain will hold off until after dark Friday.

The steadiest and heaviest rainfall will come between 11 p.m. Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, Dorian will accelerate well past our latitude, taking the wind, rain and clouds with it.

RAINFALL:

The highest rainfall totals will be in areas closest to the storm, Cape Cod and the Islands. We expect 1 to 3 inches of rain in these locations with the possibility of some localized flooding during some of the heaviest bands of rain early Saturday morning.

Coastal areas from the North Shore, through Boston and through the South Shore will likely receive between .5 to 1 inch of rain with fewer totals as you travel farther inland.

WIND:

The strongest winds will also be located across Cape Cod and the Islands. Expect wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph on Saturday morning, veering from east to northeast and finally to the north-northwest as the storm passes by.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for these areas, essentially highlighting the potential for tropical-storm-force winds (greater than 39 mph). Some downed trees, branches and power lines are possible.

For the remaining coastal areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, expect gusts between 30 and 40 mph on Saturday morning. Inland of Interstate 95, wind gusts will be much lower, in the 20 to 30 mph range.

SEAS:

Obviously the seas will be very rough as Dorian passes by. Seas as large as 15 to 20 feet are likely in our coastal waters east of Cape Cod and the Islands. Some minor coastal flooding is possible between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday on the north and east facing Cape Cod beaches and the north side of Nantucket. Tides will not be astronomically high, no major flooding issues or property damage is expected.

With a storm like Dorian, we cannot stress enough that you stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for updates. While we don’t anticipate any major changes at this point, any minor shift in track can and will have major consequences.

