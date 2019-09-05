



FOXBORO (CBS) – A NFL kickoff concert in Foxboro got Patriots fans ready for their season opener at Gillette this weekend.

“I can’t wait for Sunday’s game,” said Judy Gaulin.

The free family event outside Gillette Stadium coincided with the league’s official start in Chicago Thursday night.

Pats safety Devin McCourty helped fire up the crowd.

“For Pepsi bringing me here and doing like a whole kickoff thing right here in Foxboro kind of feels like we’re still getting that kickoff atmosphere for all our fans here,” said McCourty.

Chrissy and George Janson grew up in Foxboro hearing fans cheer from Gillette Stadium. They now bring their two girls to every team event they can.

“To be here with our kids to be a part of this era of football and this dynasty it’s just something you can’t imagine,” said Chrissy Janson.

Fans were excited to see the Lombardi Trophy up close Thursday night, but they’re even more excited to see that banner on Sunday.

“So it’s a special day than the other games that we go to, but it’s definitely a more amped crowd,” said Mike Seeley.

And players like McCourty feel that banner day energy.

“I remember back to the first time that happened I really feel like we were part of something bigger now starting the season and I think it gives you a real boost,” said McCourty.

The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night.