WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Weymouth police are honoring a fallen officer with a special memorial. The department shared photos Wednesday of Sgt. Michael Chesna’s locker encased in glass with his uniform inside.
Chesna was attacked with a rock and killed with his own gun after responding to a call for an erratic driver in Weymouth on July 15, 2018.
The Chesna family came to the station for a dedication of the police library in honor of the 42-year-old, with a bronze plaque to remember him. Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children.
“Thank you to the Chesna family for sharing this day with us,” police said. “Mike will never be forgotten.”
Weymouth resident Jane Walsh, who owns Coastal Art Glass in Norwell, designed and donated the glass.
