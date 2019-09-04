FOXBORO (CBS) – One lucky fan will have the chance to get sized up for an official Super Bowl champions ring thanks to a raffle by the New England Patriots Foundation.
The foundation is selling raffle tickets for $10 each. Tickets can also be purchased five for $25, 50 for $100, or 500 for $500.
The winner will receive an authentic and personalized Super Bowl Ring. The ring is made of white gold with six Lombardi trophies and “World Champions” displayed.
Featuring “Still Here” on one side and “6X” on the other, the ring is designed with more than 400 diamonds. It includes “We are all Patriots” on the interior of the ring.
The lucky winner will be drawn on October 1 and contacted by phone and email.
For more information, visit the Patriots website.
