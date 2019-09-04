WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Afternoon, Evening
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Patriots News, Super Bowl Raffle, Super Bowl Ring


FOXBORO (CBS) – One lucky fan will have the chance to get sized up for an official Super Bowl champions ring thanks to a raffle by the New England Patriots Foundation.

The foundation is selling raffle tickets for $10 each. Tickets can also be purchased five for $25, 50 for $100, or 500 for $500.

Patriots fans can win a Super Bowl ring in a raffle for charity. (Image Credit: New England Patriots)

The winner will receive an authentic and personalized Super Bowl Ring. The ring is made of white gold with six Lombardi trophies and “World Champions” displayed.

Featuring “Still Here” on one side and “6X” on the other, the ring is designed with more than 400 diamonds. It includes “We are all Patriots” on the interior of the ring.

The lucky winner will be drawn on October 1 and contacted by phone and email.

For more information, visit the Patriots website.

Comments