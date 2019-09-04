Join Our 2019 Pro Football Challenge!Come test your knowledge against players from across the country and compete for a chance to win $1,000! This is a national contest.

Demaryius Thomas Among Players Limited On Patriots First Practice Report Of 2019 SeasonThe 2019 Patriots season is here. We have the injury report to prove it.

Tim Thomas Among 5 Inductees To U.S. Hockey Hall Of FameGary Bettman, former Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas, longtime NHL forward Brian Gionta, Washington youth hockey staple Neal Henderson and U.S women's star Krissy Wendell will be inducted at a ceremony Dec. 12. Bettman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last year.

15% Of American Adults Will Bet On NFL In 2019 Season, Survey SaysAccording to a new survey, 15 percent of the American adult population will wager on NFL games this season.

Patriots Fans Can Enter To Win Super Bowl Ring In Raffle To Benefit CharityOne lucky fan will have the chance to get sized up for an official Super Bowl champions ring thanks to a raffle by the New England Patriots Foundation.