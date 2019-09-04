BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday is a day to be weather aware. We have you on a Storm Watch Weather Alert for impactful weather heading our way. A cold front will cross the region this evening, sparking thunderstorms ahead of its approach. Not every city or town will see a storm, and not every storm will become severe, but the risk is there for potential damage.
Storms will fire up between noon and 2 p.m. in western New England, sliding east during the mid-to-late afternoon. Conditions are most favorable for severe storms, isolated to scattered in nature, north and west of Boston.
Locally heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts are the highest risks in any severe storms that develop Wednesday, although large hail and a brief spinup tornado cannot be ruled out completely.
Your evening commute home will be slow in spots as the storms march east; urban centers and low lying areas may experience localized flooding, and frequent lightning will be a threat. Remember: “when thunder roars, go indoors.”
The line of storms should weaken as it encounters a more stable marine layer in far southeast Mass. between 6 and 8 p.m. Keep an eye to the sky Wednesday and stay tuned to WBZ-TV on-air and online for updates as warranted.
You must log in to post a comment.