



BOSTON (CBS) — Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is here and the focus is finally on football that will count for something. Almost.

Before we can all set our sights on the NFL’s Week 1 slate, which includes the Patriots raising their sixth Super Bowl banner ahead of their season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is one aspect of the preseason that still needs to be discussed. While New England’s preseason finale against the Giants was a rather forgettable (and lengthy) affair, we have to get to the bottom of Tom Brady giving rookie Chase Winovich a sideline haircut.

As you can see from this video posted by Barstool Sports, the QB snuck up behind his fellow Michigan man with a pair of scissors and snipped some of his blonde locks from under his helmet. Brady is perhaps the only player in the league that could get away with an impromptu trimming on the sidelines. Luckily, there was not another preseason scissors incident with Brady this time around.

Tom Brady decided to give Chase Winovich a quick haircut pic.twitter.com/08gF1uxQSr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 1, 2019

Winovich’s free-flowing attitude and hair have made him a fan favorite in Foxboro, but he didn’t seem to mind the trim when asked about it in the New England locker room on Monday. He was only flustered because he had his hair pulled back in a ponytail when ESPN’s Mike Reiss brought it up, and was unable to show off Brady’s handywork.

“If I would have known this was happening I would have fixed my hair,” he said with his usual grin. “I think a lot of people would pay a lot of money to have Tom Brady as a barber. Luckily, I kind of have that option for free.”

Good answer, Chase.

“That was cool,” he continued, “to get to watch the Patriots on the sideline while getting my haircut.”

Winovich added that his focus is on what he can do to help the team when the season kicks off Sunday night against the Steelers.

“I’m just having fun, taking it one step at a time,” he said. “Same goal as always; just try to be the best teammate that I can be and as dependable as I can be.”